Energy Transition Forum, Vienna, June 6 – 7, 2019

Hilton Vienna Plaza Hotel

Vienna/Athens (OTS) - The Vienna Energy Transition Forum, which is convened by the Institute of Energy for SE Europe (IENE) in partnership with the Vienna based Energy Centre Europe (ECE) is bringing together some of the most progressive energy thinkers from across Europe in order to discuss the critical energy and environmental issues and how these can be tackled as the region enters a decarbonization phase in line with EU goals and international commitments. The Forum, which is organized by IENE (www.iene.eu), will be held at the Hilton Vienna Plaza Hotel (Schottering 11,A-1010 Vienna), on Thursday and Friday, June 6/7, 2019.

The broad purpose of the “Vienna Energy Transition Forum” is to bring together energy leaders from all different countries of South East and Central Europe and beyond, but also senior representatives from major international organizations and from regional and international energy companies operating in the wider CEE and SEE region. An impressive group of speakers representing a wide range of disciplines and business interests covering the broad energy sector, will gather in Vienna for two days of high level meetings to discuss the challenges now facing our region arising from Energy Transition. Already 35 authorities of the energy sector representing some of the leading European energy companies and international organisations (EU, Energy Community, OPEC, World Bank, IAEA, IIASA, OSCE, NNWI) have confirmed their participation.

Issues such as the need to decarbonise power generation and yet maintain reliable base load, the role of gas as a fuel of choice and the need for further renewables penetration under economically competitive terms will be hotly debated in the Vienna Energy Transition Forum. EU 's decarbonisation agenda and Energy Transition roadmap will come under scrutiny as a bundle of factors ranging from electricity market integration and grid performance to the slow pace of implementing vital gas interconnections and the role of nuclear power as a realistic alternative capable of delivering emission free power generation, will also be addressed. Another important topic which is often sidelined in Energy Transition fora but which will be fully discussed in the Vienna meeting, is the constructive role that the Oil & Gas industry can play during Energy Transition. A new energy agenda for CE and SEE is in the offing and this will form a focal point of discussions at the Forum.

Further information about the Forum and registration details you may find by visiting the following link: http://www.iene.eu/en/congress/17/vienna-energy-transition-forum.

Energy Transition Forum, Day 1

Datum: 06.06.2019

Ort: Hilton Vienna Plaza Hotel

Schottering 11, 1010 Wien, Österreich

Energy Transition Forum, Day 2

Datum: 07.06.2019

Ort: Hilton Vienna Plaza Hotel

Schottering 11, 1010 Wien, Österreich

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information, please contact the IENE secretariat at the following telephone numbers:

+30210 3628457, 3640278, 3624245

and e-mail: admin @ iene.gr and secretariat @ iene.gr