EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of FMR LLC, Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, which is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of May 17, 2019 these subsidiaries held a total of 5.01% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000 shares).

Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: FMR LLC

City: Wilmington

Country: USA

Details to the stake-holdings as of May 17, 2019

______________________________________________________________________________ | | % of voting | % of voting | |Total number of| | |rights attached|rights through |Total of both | voting rights | | | to shares |financial/other| in % | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|__instruments__|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4.96% | 0.05% | 5.01% | 104,000,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 4.94% | 0.07% | 5.01% | | |_notification__|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |Voting rights | | | | | |attached to | | | | | |shares________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | | Number of | | % of voting | | |__ISIN_Code___|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|_______________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | AT0000730007 |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG| |______________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____| |______________|_______________|______5,153,220|_______________|__________4.96%| |___SUBTOTAL___|_______________|______5,153,220|_______________|__________4.96%|

___________________________________________________________________________ |Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 1 BörseG | |2018_______________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | be | % of voting | | instrument | Date | Period |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|______________|____________|___exercised____|________________| |Stock_loan___|______________|____________|__________52,144|___________0.05%| |SUBTOTAL_____|______________|____________|__________52,144|___________0.05%|

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No | |held directly| | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|FMR_LLC______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 2 |FIAM Holdings| 1 | | | | |__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 3 |Management & | 1 | | | | | |Research | | | | | |__________|Company______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____4_____|FIAM_LLC_____|_____2_____|________0.43%|_____________|________0.43%| | |Fidelity | | | | | | |Institutional| | | | | | 5 |Asset | 2 | 0.41%| | 0.41%| | |Management | | | | | |__________|Trust_Company|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____6_____|FMR_Co.,_Inc.|_____3_____|________4.01%|________0.05%|________4.06%| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 7 |Management & | 3 | | | | | |Research | | | | | |__________|(U.K)._Inc.__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |FMR | | | | | | 8 |Investment | 7 | 0.10%| | 0.10%| | |Management | | | | | |__________|(UK)_Limited_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

