EANS-Adhoc: Luyanta AG / Change in the Management Board

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH

Management Changes/Personnel/C.E.O. Interviews
17.05.2019

Munich - Munich, 17 May 2019 - Luyanta AG (ISIN DE000A2GSWB5) announces that Peter Koch resigned from the Management Board on 13 May 2019 for personal reasons and in the best agreement with the Supervisory Board of the company. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Koch for his dedicated commitment to Luyanta AG and wishes him every success in his future career. The Supervisory Board is already discussing a succession plan and expects to be able to fill the Management Board at short notice.

issuer: Luyanta AG
Dessauerstraße 6
D-80992 München
phone: +49 89 244 118 229
FAX: +49 89 244 118 310
mail: ir@luyanta.de
WWW: https://www.luyanta.de
ISIN: DE000A2GSWB5
stockmarkets: Düsseldorf
language: English

Contact
Luyanta AG
Peter Koch, Director
Dessauerstraße 6
D-80992 Munich, Germany
Phone: +49 89 244 118 229
Fax: +49 89 244 118 310
E-mail: ir@luyanta.de
Web: https://www.luyanta.de

