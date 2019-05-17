EANS-Adhoc: Luyanta AG / Change in the Management Board

17.05.2019

Munich - Munich, 17 May 2019 - Luyanta AG (ISIN DE000A2GSWB5) announces that Peter Koch resigned from the Management Board on 13 May 2019 for personal reasons and in the best agreement with the Supervisory Board of the company. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Koch for his dedicated commitment to Luyanta AG and wishes him every success in his future career. The Supervisory Board is already discussing a succession plan and expects to be able to fill the Management Board at short notice.

