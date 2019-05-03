Squeeze Out Constantia Packaging: Minority shareholders receive additional payment of 50.1 mn Euros

Wien (OTS) - The price review litigation in the squeeze out of Constantia Packaging ended with a highly advantageous result for former minority shareholders. In addition to the initial compensation of 47 Euros per share, former shareholders will now receive an additional payment of 35.08 Euros per share (+74,6%) amounting to a total of 50.1 mn Euros.

Cube Invest played a leading role in the 8 years long price review and successfully filed a groundbreaking discovery lawsuit in the US against former majority shareholder One Equity Partners (OEP), a JP Morgan entity, resulting in valuable information for the price review action.

Cube Invest’s CEO Alexander Proschofsky: "We are very satisfied with the exceptionally good outcome for us and the other minority shareholders. The price review litigation ended with the highest add-on payment ever adjudicated in Austria. Unfortunately, it is still common to underpay minority shareholders in Austrian squeeze outs. A current example for this unfair practice is the squeeze out of BUWOG in which Cube Invest will also engage heavily.“

