EANS-DD: Telekom Austria AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Thomas Arnoldner (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Telekom Austria AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000720008
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 03.05.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro
price volume
6.79 9095
total volume: 9095
total price: 61755.05
average price: 6.79
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
