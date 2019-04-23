EANS-General Meeting: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

23.04.2019

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of EUR 1.00 per share

Ternitz/Wien, 23 April 2019. This year's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, followed the proposal of the Executive Board to use the net earnings of MEUR 17.6 reported in the 2018 annual financial statements for paying a dividend of EUR 1.00 per dividend-bearing share. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date was set at 23 May 2019.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were granted discharge for the 2018 financial year by the Annual General Meeting. In addition, an anticipatory resolution was passed for the next five years to issue new shares up to a maximum of 10% of the existing share capital.

In the elections to the Supervisory Board, Mag. Brigitte Ederer and Dipl.Ing. Mag Helmut Langanger, whose Supervisory Board mandates ended at this year's Annual General Meeting, were reappointed until the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2024.

For the current financial year, Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. was appointed auditor of the annual financial statements of the company and auditor of the consolidated financial statements.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in full detail on:

www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung [http://www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung]

SBO is a leading supplier of tools and equipment for directional drilling and well completion applications and the global market leader in the manufacture of high-precision components made of non-magnetic steel. The product offering ranges from complex customised components for the oilfield service industry to high-efficiency solutions and products for the oil and gas industry. As of 31 December 2018, SBO employed a workforce of 1,646 worldwide (31 December 2017:

1,432), thereof 369 in Ternitz / Austria and 861 in North America (including Mexico).

