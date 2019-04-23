Talk Online Panel and Made in Surveys agree strategic partnership to create Europe-wide pool of 1.25 mln panelists

Wien (OTS) - In the increasingly consolidating market for online sampling and fieldwork, Made in Surveys and Talk have agreed a strategic partnership that reaffirms their commitment to quality data, bespoke project management and competitive pricing across a pool of 1.25 million panel members in 24 European countries.

The cooperation agreement means that the clients of MIS and Talk can use a combined 13 local offices that provide one-stop-shop fieldwork and project management services for studies taking place across Europe, from the United Kingdom down to Turkey.

With the partnership going into full effect in late April, customers can already access the 160,000 members of MIS in the UK and 500,000 members in France alongside the 600,000 members of Talk in DACH, Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, Turkey and Russia.

