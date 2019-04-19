EANS-News: Strabag subsidiary Züblin to design and build wastewater pumping station in Qatar
Doha/Qatar - Züblin International Qatar L.L.C., a member of the STRABAG Group, has signed a contract for the design and construction of an infrastructure project in Doha, Qatar, worth EUR 113 million. The company will build a wastewater pumping station by July 2021.
The works include the construction of a wastewater pumping shaft with a depth of 50 m, a diameter of 36 m and a planned pumping capacity of 6,000 l/s. Also being built are an upstream screen shaft with a similar depth and a diameter of 24 m, including a state-of-the-art odour control system, as well as ancillary buildings and facilities.
"Our geographic focus is on Europe. But we also work on large infrastructure projects internationally when our technological expertise is needed," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.
