EANS-Voting Rights: Österreichische Post AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City:

Wilmington Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.1.2019

6. Total positions

% of voting ____________ % of voting rights through |Total number| rights attached financial/other Total of both in |of voting | to shares (7.A) instruments % (7.A + 7.B) |rights of | (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) |issuer______|

_____________

|Resulting |

|situation on |

|the date on |

|which | 3,28 % 0,72 % 4,00 % 67 552 638 |threshold was|

|crossed / |

|reached______|

_____________

|Position of |

|previous |

|notification | 3,39 % 0,61 % 3,99 %

|(if |

|applicable)__|

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights ISIN Code Direct (Sec 130 Indirect (Sec Direct (Sec 130 Indirect (Sec BörseG 2018) 133 BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000APOST4 2 218 744 3,28 % SUBTOTAL A 2 218 744 3,28 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Number of voting rights Type of Expiration Date Expiration Date that may be % of voting instrument acquired if the rights instrument is exercised Lent Securities N/A N/A 48 172 0,07 % SUBTOTAL B.1 48 172 0,07 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of voting instrument Date Period Cash voting rights rights Settlement CFD N/A N/A Cash 436 440 0,65 % SUBTOTAL B.2 436 440 0,65 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Financial/ Directly Shares held other Total of both No. Name controlled directly (%) instruments (%) by No. held directly (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 Trident 1 Merger, LLC BlackRock 3 Investment 2 Management, LLC BlackRock 4 Holdco 2, 1 Inc. BlackRock 5 Financial 4 Management, Inc. 6 BlackRock 5 Holdco 4, LLC 7 BlackRock 6 Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock 8 Delaware 7 Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional 9 Trust 8 Company, National Association 10 BlackRock 8 Fund Advisors BlackRock 11 Capital 5 Holdings, Inc. 12 BlackRock 11 Advisors, LLC BlackRock Capital 13 Management, 12 Inc. BlackRock 14 International 5 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 15 International 14 Holdings L.P. 16 BlackRock 20 Cayman 1 LP BlackRock 17 Cayman West 16 Bay Finco Limited BlackRock 18 Australia 15 Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 19 Management 18 (Australia) Limited 20 BlackRock 15 Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock 21 Canada 20 Holdings LP BlackRock 22 Canada 21 Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset 23 Management 22 Canada Limited BlackRock 24 Cayman West 17 Bay IV Limited 25 BlackRock 24 Group Limited BlackRock 26 Advisors (UK) 28 Limited BlackRock 27 Asset 25 Management UK Limited BlackRock 28 Finance 25 Europe Limited BlackRock 29 (Netherlands) 28 B.V. BlackRock 30 Investment 28 Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Asset 31 Management 30 Deutschland AG

9. In Case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

