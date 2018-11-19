Philips Debuts Noninvasive Ventilator With High Flow Therapy to Improve Patient Care

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) -

Philips V60 Plus ventilator receives CE Mark, expands on Philips' commitment and leadership in hospital respiratory care

New comprehensive solution enhances clinician workflow and maximizes equipment efficiency to help drive earlier intervention in respiratory distress

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the Philips V60 Plus ventilator has received CE mark approval. This comprehensive solution expands on Philips' noninvasive ventilation (NIV) gold standard platform, integrating both NIV and high flow therapy (HFT) in a single device. Clinicians can rapidly adjust therapies around constantly changing patient conditions without having to switch devices. Designed for early intervention in respiratory failure, the V60 Plus enables clinicians to further enhance patient outcomes with less invasive respiratory care therapies, while improving clinician workflow and maximizing equipment investments.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786730/Philips_V60_Plus.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786731/V60_Plus.jpg )





Patients with acute respiratory failure require immediate attention from caregivers. While early implementation with NIV is associated with less endotracheal intubation, as well as the reduction of serious complications and adverse events in the ICU [1], clinicians sometimes face challenges when weaning patients off of this therapy. The V60 Plus now delivers a wide range of non-invasive support for these patients, which supports clinicians to begin the weaning process sooner. By having the different, but complementary modes in one device, the V60 Plus can simplify both workflow and device availability.

"When treating respiratory patients in Intensive and Emergency Care settings, it's critical for clinicians to be able to wean efficiently or to quickly escalate care depending on their patient's condition and specific needs. This often means complex workflows and alternating devices in time-sensitive situations," said Jim Alwan, Business Leader of Philips Hospital Respiratory Care. "We are excited to offer a comprehensive noninvasive solution that enables quick therapy and interface transitions, so clinicians can focus on providing for their patients while spending less time setting up equipment."

"We are delighted with the high flow function of the V60 Plus," says Peter Lindberg, R.N., Leader NIV Program at St. Goran Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. "It saves us a lot of time and space as we can use the same equipment for both NIV and high flow. When you need to wean patients from NIV to HFT, it is very simple with the one device. Additionally, the cannula is high quality, easy to adjust, soft against the patient's skin and V60 flow is much quieter than our

standalone high flow system."

This solution expands on Philips' commitment and leadership in hospital respiratory care. The V60 Plus has received CE mark and is available for sale in Europe, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510k has been submitted. For more information on Philips' full suite of hospital respiratory care solutions, visit https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/solutions/hospital-respiratory-care.

[1] Complications of non-invasive ventilation techniques: a comprehensive qualitative review of randomized trials. M. Carron, U. Freo et al., British Journal of Anaesthesia, June, 2013.



About Royal Philips



Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:

, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +1-978-221-8919

Email: kathy.oreilly @ philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

Ingrid Mitchell

Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

Tel: +1-978-482-5949

Email: ingrid.e.mitchell @ philips.com