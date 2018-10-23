Concurrent Partners With a Top Five Multiple System Operator

Industry Leader to Benefit from Concurrent's Flexible Infrastructure, VOD & Transcoding Offerings

Concurrent Technology, Inc, a Vecima Company (TSX: VCM) the global leader in media delivery and storage solutions for content owners, broadcasters and service providers, announces today its partnership with a top five Multiple System Operator (MSO) to expand the industry leader's Video-On-Demand (VOD), Electronic Programming Guide (EPG), Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) capabilities. With Concurrent's MediaScaleX(TM) platform suite, the MSO can now more efficiently serve video across multiple device types to its network of cable subscribers, using MPEG DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) implementation in a mezzanine format.

Concurrent's MediaScaleX technology is enabled across more than 75 percent of the MSO's entire footprint, and includes a rollout of new initiatives to the MSO's video and ad delivery network infrastructure, allowing the company to customize the content and experience for consumers through implementing an EPG and DAI.

"MSOs are seeking a dynamic partner that can enhance their offerings and reduce the operational complexity of their infrastructure to help them achieve the experience consumers are demanding," says Clay McCreery, Concurrent's Chief Revenue Officer. "We appreciate that in such a fast-paced, evolving space, it's vital to offer products and customer support that can help MSOs stay aligned with what consumers want, and we are proud to help this leading MSO create a sophisticated, comprehensive viewing environment for its subscribers."

Through the partnership, Concurrent will deploy three MediaScaleX // ORIGIN(TM) instances and 38 MediaScaleX // CACHE(TM) hubs to support the more than 400TB of content across the MSO's network, serving over 16 million customers. To learn more about Concurrent, visit: http://www.concurrent.com.

