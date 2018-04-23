EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Awarded Contract to Upgrade Toll Collection Equipment on Maryland Roads

New system will replace all roadside tolling equipment with latest RFID toll readers and automated license plate recognition technology

Vienna/McLean (US) - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has awarded Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) a contract to replace and maintain all roadside tolling equipment in the mixed-mode, cash, and express toll lanes under MDTA management. The contract commenced in February 2018 and includes the replacement of all toll equipment, expected to be converted to the Kapsch system by 2020, and six years of subsequent operations and maintenance as well as the option to extend the contract for additional four years. The project volume of the base contract exceeds EUR 55 million and will be managed locally from the Kapsch office in Rockville, Maryland.

The new roadside equipment will include RFID toll readers, automated license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras, and scanners in the mixed-mode lanes. In addition, Kapsch will install its stereoscopic Vehicle Detection and Classification sensor (nVDC) in the all-electronic toll (AET) lanes. The nVDC is a 3D video-based sensor that can track and classify vehicles throughout the entire toll zone while triggering ALPR cameras. Trip-building will be a feature of the new toll system, a proven Kapsch solution in which individual vehicle transactions at toll points are grouped into sets of continuous trips, and that correlate with transponder reads and license plate numbers to produce a single billable trip for a vehicle's entire journey. As part of the system replacement, Kapsch will also provide license plate image-review services and fully-formed transactions to the MDTA back office, enhancing accuracy and auditability of the tolling system.

MDTA Deputy Executive Director Deb Sharpless stated: "Reliability, collaboration and flexibility will drive this transformation and will allow us to meet the evolving needs of our customers, adapt to changing technologies, and positively impact Maryland's economy."

"Kapsch roadside equipment and innovative trip-building features are designed to offer customers an increased level of service with enhanced functionality and a proven solution," said Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom. "With this project we bring the MDTA toll system to a leading standard in all-electronic tolling and are strengthening our core business in North America."

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 4,800 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 648 million in fiscal year 2016/17.

