EANS-News: Lenzing / Lenzing’s Annual General Meeting Resolves to Increase Special Dividend to EUR 2.00 Per Share

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution/Annual & Special Corporate Meetings/Company Information

Lenzing - This year's Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG resolved today, Thursday, April 12, 2018, to distribute a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share as well as a special dividend totaling EUR 2.00 per share. On balance, the dividend will amount to EUR 5.00 per no-par value share for the 2017 financial year (compared to EUR 4.20 per share in the previous year). The dividend payment is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2018, whereas ex-dividend day is on April 16, 2018.

The Annual General Meeting also adopted a resolution discharging the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2017 financial year, and also resolved upon the remuneration to be paid to the Supervisory Board members for the 2017 financial year. KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed to serve as the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2018 financial year.

Effective at the end of this Annual General Meeting, Felix Strohbichler and Josef Krenner have retired from the Supervisory Board at their own request. Felix Strohbichler and Josef Krenner served on the Supervisory Board and various committees of Lenzing AG for a total of three and nine years respectively. Lenzing AG would like to sincerely thank all the retiring Supervisory Board members for their longstanding constructive cooperation with the company.

Christoph Kollatz, Managing Director of B&C Industrieholding, Felix Fremerey, Executive Officer CTO of B&C Industrieholding, and the experienced industry expert Peter Edelmann, also of B&C Industrieholding, were elected to the Supervisory Board for the first time by the Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board mandate of Veit Sorger was extended for a further term of office ending at the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2020 financial year, and the Supervisory Board mandate of Astrid Skala-Kuhmann was also extended until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2021 financial year.

Accordingly, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG now consists of the following shareholder representatives: Hanno Bästlein (Chairman), Astrid Skala-Kuhmann, Helmut Bernkopf, Peter Edelmann, Felix Fremerey, Franz Gasselsberger, Christoph Kollatz, Patrick Prügger and Veit Sorger. In turn, Johann Schernberger, Daniela Födinger, Helmut Kirchmair and Georg Liftinger were appointed to serve on the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.

The subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board elected Hanno Bästlein to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, whereas Christoph Kollatz and Veit Sorger were each elected to the position of Deputy Chairman.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office @ lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Lenzing AG

Mag. Waltraud Kaserer

Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (0) 7672 701-2713

w.kaserer @ lenzing.com