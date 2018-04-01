EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Reinhard Florey (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: Conditional transaction

date: 31.03.2018; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

0 11,259

total volume: 11,259

total price: 0

average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The shares to be transferred come from an annual performance share plan for Executive Board members of OMV which is an integral part of their annual bonus agreement of 2017 (Share Part of the Annual Bonus 2017 - "SPAB 2017"). The share grant level is determined on the basis of the Chief Financial Officer's annual gross cash bonus and of OMV's average share price during the calculation period November 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018. The concrete share grant for the Chief Financial Officer under the SPAB 2017, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 11,259 shares. According to the share plan, vesting date for the shares is March 31, 2018. The transfer of the shares is executed on the second business day after the vesting date. The shares to be transferred constitute treasury shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43 1 40440/21600

FAX: +43 1 40440/621600

mail: investor.relations @ omv.com

WWW: http://www.omv.com

ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

