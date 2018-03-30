Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.03.2018
Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hof 4
A-1011 Wien
phone: 0043 1 53127 2457
FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457
mail: investor.relations@oekb.at
WWW: www.oekb.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: London Stock Exchange (LSE), Wien, SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/758/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Investor Relations
Iris Gschossmann
Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
iris.gschossmann@oekb.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

  • Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft

