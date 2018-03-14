EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the hybrid bond 2011 and considers issue of a new hybrid bond

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

14.03.2018

Wien - THIS AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION INTO WHICH DISSEMINATION IS UNLAWFUL.

The Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has decided to call and redeem the EUR 750 million hybrid bond issued by OMV in 2011 (ISIN XS0629626663) ("Hybrid Bond 2011"). Furthermore, the Executive Board of OMV considers the issue of a new perpetual, subordinated bond ("New Hybrid Bond") with a total volume of up to EUR 500 million.

In accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bond 2011 OMV will call and redeem the Hybrid Bond 2011 at its nominal value plus interest on the first possible call date, April 26, 2018 (the First Call Date). Formal notice of termination in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bond 2011 will be given separately. The redemption payment will be effected through the paying agents. The hybrid bond 2015 (tranche 1 (ISIN XS1294342792) and tranche 2 (ISIN XS1294343337)) is not affected by this call of the Hybrid Bond 2011.

The potential issue of the New Hybrid Bond depends inter alia on given market conditions and could take place within the next 18 months, in any event at the earliest in May 2018. The potential New Hybrid Bond shall have no maturity date and may be redeemed by OMV on certain dates and under certain conditions. Details of a potential issue, such as the total nominal value, the issue price and the coupon, would be determined in a book building process based on given market conditions. The proceeds from the potential issue of a New Hybrid Bond shall be used for strengthening the Group's liquidity and financial flexibility as well as for general corporate purposes.

