BlockEx to Integrate Bancor Protocol to Provide Continuous Token Liquidity

London (ots/PRNewswire) - BlockEx, a Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) currently launching a Token Sale, will make its tokens, the DAXT, available on the Bancor Network.

BlockEx is a Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP). As part of its mission to offer the best digital assets to its users, it has launched the BlockEx ICO Market. BlockEx prides itself on bringing the sound regulatory framework and good governance of traditional financial institutions to the ICO landscape. Users will be able to participate in curated, compliant ICOs in the BlockEx ICO Market. To access these ICOs at pre-sale, participants can use BlockEx's token, the DAXT. BlockEx is currently running the ICO for DAXT, which can be used to guarantee an allocation of exclusive, high quality ICO tokens at pre-sale.

Within a week of the BlockEx ICO concluding, 2% of the total supply of DAXT will be available on the Bancor Network. Bancor is a Decentralized Liquidity Network that allows users to hold any Ethereum token and convert it to any other token in the network, with no counterparty, at an automatically calculated price, using a simple web wallet. By integrating the Bancor Protocol, DAXT holders will gain access to continuous liquidity, regardless of trade volume or exchange listings. You can join the BlockEx community here (https://a pp.bancor.network/communities/5a4e412c4264760001089969/about) .

On the Bancor Network, integrated tokens can be converted automatically to any other token on the network, from Web3 wallets such as MetaMask. Currently integrated tokens include ETH, BNT (the Bancor Network Token), WAX, STORM, GNO and over 10 others, with many more soon.

About BlockEx

BlockEx's Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) is an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. The BlockEx DAxP includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and brokerage software. The offices are in London, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Israel. https://www.blockex.com/

About Bancor

Bancor Protocol(TM) is a standard for the creation of Smart Tokens(TM), cryptocurrencies with built-in convertibility directly through their smart contracts. Bancor utilizes an innovative token "connector" method to enable formulaic price calculation and continuous liquidity for all compliant tokens, without needing to match two parties in an exchange. Smart Tokens interconnect to form token liquidity networks, allowing user-generated cryptocurrencies to thrive. For more information, visit the website (https://www.bancor.network/) and read the Bancor Protocol white paper (https://www.bancor.network/whitepaper).

