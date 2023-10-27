EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG successfully places capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG successfully places capital increase 27-Oct-2023 / 10:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ad hoc release Innsbruck, 27 October 2023 Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG successfully places capital increase On 27 October 2023, the Management Board of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) with the approval of the Supervisory Board on 27 October 2023, resolved to increase the share capital of the company by issuing 224,807 new bearer shares. This capital increase is carried out by partially utilizing the authorized capital resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2023 (the "Annual General Meeting") against cash contributions and by excluding the subscription rights of shareholders (direct exclusion). The issue price is EUR 12.90 per share and corresponds to the volume-weighted average over 60 trading days at the end of trading on the record date of 24 October 2023. In the course of the capital increase, the share capital is increased by EUR 224,807. After the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company thus amounts to EUR 5,026,311, divided into 5,026,311 no-par value shares with voting rights. The new shares are entitled to dividends for the current financial year 2023. In order to participate in the future sustainable development of the enlarged Wolftank Group, the previous majority owner of the Italian Petroltecnica Spa, C.&S. Consulenze e Servizi Srl, is reinvesting half of the proceeds of the sale in shares of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG and is substantially subscribing to the capital increase. C.&S. Consulenze e Servizi Srl had recently sold around 40% of the shares in Petroltecnica Spa to Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, which has since held an absolute majority in Petroltecnica Spa (see releases dated 12 September and 16 October 2023). The capital increase serves to strengthen the equity base, further growth and to finance current or planned projects of Wolftank. About Wolftank Group Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: [1] www.wolftankgroup.com Contact: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG phone: +43 (0) 512 345726 Email: [2]investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Disclaimer: This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future. End of Inside Information ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27-Oct-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Grabenweg 58 6020 Innsbruck Austria Phone: +43 512 345726 E-mail: investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6 WKN: A2PBHR Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1759095 Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA End of Announcement EQS News Service 1759095 27-Oct-2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=196d7e204b120a4332efb25c48dab20f&application_id=1759095&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com