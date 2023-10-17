EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: Results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023. Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link: [1] https://a1.group/investor-relations/results-center/ For more information, visit the website: [2] https://a1.group/investor-relations/ Highlights Q3 2023 • Spin-off and listing of Telekom Austria's tower business, EuroTeleSites. • EUR 1 bn reduction of financial debt; net debt excl. leases / EBITDAaL: 0.4x • Strong FX impact from BYN/EUR: • Revenues: EUR -33 mn • EBITDA: EUR -14 mn • Q3 revenues up by 3%, driven by service revenues (+4%). • Revenues up 5% in constant currencies • EBITDA growth of 0.6% despite special factors (EUR -7 mn in total), adverse FX developments (EUR ‑14 mn) and higher restructuring expenses (EUR -6 mn). • The underlying EBITDA increased by 6%. • Telekom Austria was included in the ATX, the leading index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, on September 18, 2023. • Ambitions 2024-2026: • Revenue growth of 3-4% per year • EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year • CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies • Dividend policy confirmed with increased base to EUR 0.32 per share (previously: EUR 0.20) Best regards A1 Group Investor Relations