EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger successfully places its first Sustainability-Linked Bond in a volume of EUR 350 million

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Bond Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger successfully places its first Sustainability-Linked Bond in a volume of EUR 350 million 28.09.2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wienerberger successfully places its first Sustainability-Linked Bond in a volume of EUR 350 million • First placement of a Sustainability-Linked Bond including retail on the Austrian capital market Vienna, September 28, 2023 – Wienerberger AG issues the first Sustainability-Linked Bond ever distributed in the retail segment of the Austrian capital market and, as a pioneer, sets a further example for sustainable developments in the building material sector. A Sustainability-Linked Bond is a fixed income instrument, linking the financial and structural features of a corporate bond to predefined sustainability targets. At the same time, the performance of the bond is closely linked to the achievement of Wienerberger's ESG targets. The bond with a total issuance volume of EUR 350,000,000 has a maturity of five years and a coupon rate of 4.875% p.a. "With the first placement of a Sustainability-Linked Bond for retail on the Austrian capital market, we once again underline that sustainability is an integral part of Wienerberger's corporate strategy. The Sustainability-Linked Bond makes it possible to link our financial targets with our ESG goals and further strengthen our efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability. We are proud to be the first company to take this step on the Austrian capital market and thereby set an example for a sustainable future", stated Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG. The bonds have a denomination of EUR 1,000 each and can be subscribed by private investors in Austria starting on Friday, September 29, 2023, until Wednesday, October 4, 2023 (subject to early termination) at Erste Bank and the Sparkasse-sector as well as selected credit institutions. The bond will be listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the corporates prime segment. The prospectus as well as the final terms and further information can be found at [1] https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/financing-wienerberger/bond-2023.html. This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any bonds of Wienerberger AG and shall not to be interpreted in such way. A public offer of bonds of Wienerberger AG is exclusively made in Austria and by way as well as on the basis of the prospectus approved on September 21, 2023 by the FMA and published on September 22, 2023 (and as supplemented), including the pricing notice to the prospectus, which is available on the website of Wienerberger under [2] https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/financing-wienerberger/bond-2023.html. Only the information in the prospectus is binding in connection with the offer of bonds. Outside of Austria any offer of bonds is exclusively made vis-à-vis persons qualified as "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation). This announcement is addressed exclusively to persons legally entitled to receive it. In particular, it is not addressed to U.S. citizens or persons resident in the United States of America ("USA"), Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom. It is neither an offer to purchase nor a public invitation to sell securities in the USA, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom or any jurisdiction in which such an offer or invitation would be contrary to the law. This announcement is not for publication or distribution in the USA and may not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications generally distributed in the USA nor be published or distributed in any other country in which its publication or distribution would be contrary to the law. wienerberger wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 19,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 5.0 billion and EBITDA of € 1 billion in 2022. 