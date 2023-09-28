EQS-AFR: KA Finanz AG: Release of a Financial report

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: KA Finanz AG / Release of Financial Reports KA Finanz AG: Release of a Financial report 28.09.2023 / 10:23 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ KA Finanz AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.kafinanz.at/fileadmin/Content-Datenbank/Download_Files/Finanzberichte/Halbjahresberichte/KA_Finanz_AG_Halbjahresbericht_2023.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.kafinanz.at/fileadmin/Content-Datenbank/Download_Files/Finanzberichte/Halbjahresberichte/English/Semi-Annual_Report_2023_EN.pdf ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.09.2023 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: KA Finanz AG Taborstraße 1-3 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.kafinanz.at/DE/Homepage.aspx   End of News EQS News Service 1736845  28.09.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.kafinanz.at/fileadmin/Content-Datenbank/Download_Files/Finanzberichte/Halbjahresberichte/KA_Finanz_AG_Halbjahresbericht_2023.pdf 2. https://www.kafinanz.at/fileadmin/Content-Datenbank/Download_Files/Finanzberichte/Halbjahresberichte/English/Semi-Annual_Report_2023_EN.pdf

