EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing takes supply chain transparency to next level by combining real-time shipment tracking and carbon visibility

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Lenzing AG: Lenzing takes supply chain transparency to next level by combining real-time shipment tracking and carbon visibility 18.09.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing takes supply chain transparency to next level by combining real-time shipment tracking and carbon visibility • Collaboration with supply chain solutions company project44 aims to enhance transparency and efficiency along with taking carbon emissions visibility to the next level • The new real-time shipment tracker addresses the fiber industry’s rising supply chain complexities over the past couple of years • Enabled by AI machine learning and predictive analysis technology, the tracking system is Lenzing’s latest move in harnessing the power of digital technology for agile, interconnected, and sustainable supply chains Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is taking an important step in enhancing the transparency and efficiency of the global fiber supply chain with the launch of a pioneering real-time ocean shipment tracker in collaboration with digital supply chain solution company, project44. Adhering to Lenzing’s sustainability goals, the tracker also offers capabilities to improve the visibility of carbon emissions among partners and elevate the customer experience. To address the industry’s increasing supply chain complexities, Lenzing has incorporated a fully integrated real-time application programming interface (API) between its systems applications and products (SAP) and the project44’s platform, Movement. Combine this with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), GPS sensors, and machine-learning technologies, and Lenzing can now empower customers with accurate real-time insights on fiber orders, ranging from shipment status, container location, to vessel route tracking and estimated arrival times at ports around the world. Powered by real-time data and predictive insights "Over the past couple of years, supply chain disruptions have highlighted the importance of advanced ocean shipment tracking. Our real-time shipment tracker is a testament to Lenzing's 'Better Growth' corporate strategy, which reinforces our commitment to digitally transform and ensure transparency in the textile and nonwovens supply chain. With supply chain transparency and sustainability becoming increasingly more important, our ability to implement groundbreaking carbon emission tracking at shipment and container level demonstrates that we are ready and eager to collaborate with our valued customers in jointly crafting ambitious carbon reduction targets," said Thomas Panholzer, Vice President Global Supply Chain, Lenzing. Partnering to achieve the shared goal of greater carbon emission visibility As part of Lenzing’s sustainability commitments, the real-time ocean shipment tracker provides improved solutions which empower value chain partners to achieve their carbon emission targets, by providing customers with access to Scope 3 carbon emission data accredited by the Global Logistics Emission Council (GLEC) framework on shipment and container level. This real time data allows Lenzing and its customers to collaboratively establish goals and adjust shipment plans to reduce carbon emissions. “Supply chain visibility continues to depend on successful collaborations,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. “Lenzing’s shipment tracker, powered by project44’s unique data and insights, gives unprecedented customer access to real-time information that locates shipments across the globe. We are continuously seeking partnerships with pioneers like Lenzing who strive to incorporate new solutions and technologies into their offerings. Driving digitalization to enhance efficiency and transparency of the global fiber value chain “We will remain steadfast in our commitment to enhance our digital offerings and optimize our operations, ultimately driving digitalization of the global fiber supply chain to enable transparency and traceability and provide additional value to our customers. Our vision stands firm: we are embarking on a transformative journey towards fostering carbon-conscious practices to drive systemic change in the industry," added Thomas. “Lenzing IT’s vision is to accelerate our ambition to change the world for the better by unlocking the power of information and technology. This project is one of the many fantastic examples that brings our vision to life. We are committed to fostering digital collaborations that will further enhance customer satisfaction and supply chain transparency," said Christian Platzer, Vice President Global IT & Digital Innovation, Lenzing.

Lenzing's real-time ocean shipment tracker will be accessible to all Lenzing customers worldwide starting September. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. 