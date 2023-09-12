EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Refinancing of current senior facilities agreement

EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Refinancing of current senior facilities agreement 12.09.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Refinancing of existing senior facilities agreement Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 11 September 2023 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 11 September 2023 Travelex announces refinancing of existing senior facilities agreement Travelex is pleased to announce a proposed refinancing of its existing senior facilities agreement (the "Existing SFA") (the "Refinancing") and that it will shortly be launching the relevant consent solicitation processes to seek the relevant consents required in connection with the Refinancing. The Refinancing will involve Travelex entering into a new senior facility agreement (the "New SFA"). The New SFA will raise £90 million, which is to be used for purposes including the repayment and cancellation in full of all amounts outstanding under the Existing SFA and for general corporate purposes. Certain funds raised under the New SFA may also be utilised for a buyback of the new money notes issued by the Company and the ordinary shares of Travelex International Limited which are stapled to such new money notes. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale @ travelex.com For other enquiries: Press @ travelex.com -END-