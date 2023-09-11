EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and ams OSRAM continue mutual support for advanced LED manufacturing in Malaysia

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Alliance ams-OSRAM AG: Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and ams OSRAM continue mutual support for advanced LED manufacturing in Malaysia 11.09.2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and ams OSRAM continue mutual support for advanced LED manufacturing in Malaysia • Through a Collaborative Agreement, MIDA demonstrates significant support for ams OSRAM in Malaysia. • ams OSRAM continues the already announced strong investment into the design, development, and manufacture of wafer fabrication using 8-inch microLED wafers, which is under construction at Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah • The cooperation between MIDA and ams OSRAM solidifies additional employment opportunities for Malaysians in the science and technical field for the region. • ams OSRAM has been present in Malaysia for over 50 years, with a strong manufacturing base, research and development activities, sales and marketing functions, global business center and IT service centers. Premstaetten, Austria and Malaysia (September 11, 2023) -- [1]ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in intelligent sensing and emitting, and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) announce mutual support for the continued investment and expansion in Malaysia. Through a Collaborative Agreement, MIDA demonstrates significant support for ams OSRAM’s initiatives in Malaysia. In 2022 ams OSRAM announced an approximately EUR 1 Bn global investment in manufacturing and R&D facilities and activities for state-of-the-art emitting technology for LED and microLED. As a testament to their commitment to Malaysia, ams OSRAM embarked on the construction of its first state-of-the-art and fully-automated 8-inch microLED manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia, making the company the world’s pioneer in this arena. This facility broke ground in 2022 and the build-out and installation is progressing as planned. Recently, in August, high level officials from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and MIDA visited CEO Aldo Kamper at the ams OSRAM headquarters in Premstaetten, to understand the technology development approaches and the construction progress on the first fully-automated 8-inch microLED manufacturing facility for mass production in Kulim, Malaysia. Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia (MITI) and Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) accompanied by government officials visited ams OSRAM. The Collaborative Agreement between MIDA and ams OSRAM solidifies the investment in Malaysia and a substantial number of additional employment opportunities for Malaysians in the science and technical field for the region. It also facilitates and supports ams OSRAM to carry out innovation programs in the field of technology. With the support of MIDA, ams OSRAM will continue to closely collaborate with local public research institutes, universities, colleges, and vendor development programs to advance technologies and implement use cases for Industry 4.0. Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Secretary General of MITI, expressed gratitude to ams OSRAM for its vote of confidence in Malaysia, stating, “ams OSRAM's investment stands as a testament to the excellent economic partnership between Germany and Malaysia. We deeply appreciate the trust investors place in us. Malaysia’s aspiration is to become a global hub for business, innovation, and talent in advanced manufacturing aligning with our recently launched New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP2030). Given the rapid pace of change in the electronics industry, we must continuously introduce new initiatives. MITI and MIDA are actively targeting more wafer fabrication players and their supply chains to consider Malaysia as a viable site for production. We will continue collaborating with firms like ams OSRAM to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.” Echoing these sentiments, Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA, remarked, "MIDA eagerly anticipates collaborating with ams OSRAM to harness Malaysia's capabilities as a strategic supply chain hub, catering to the global market's industrial needs. OSRAM's new facility aligns perfectly with the type of investment Malaysia aims to attract and anchor: highly sophisticated manufacturing at the cutting edge of technology, positioning us at critical nodes in global supply chains. ams OSRAM's investment not only aids us in achieving economic growth and creating quality jobs but also fortifies Malaysia's R&D ecosystem. This translates to more job opportunities for local talents, spanning engineers, managers, technicians, and researchers, benefitting Malaysians across the board. MIDA looks forward to a strengthened partnership with ams OSRAM in the years ahead." “Enabled by the Collaborative Agreement with MITI and MIDA and our own announced investment, we are able to continue our commitment to Malaysia, a country that offers a highly-skilled workforce, excellent technology understanding and a strong commitment to safety and environmental standards,” commented Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM. “Together with the Malaysian authorities and the people of Malaysia, we are dedicated to continue the development of cutting-edge technology and the corresponding manufacturing processes to industrialize these technologies at scale.” In 2022, ams OSRAM celebrated 50 years in Malaysia. Over the course of this time, the company has developed a strong manufacturing base, research and development activities, sales and marketing functions, a global business center and IT service centers. ***END*** About MIDA MIDA is the government’s principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 21 overseas offices. MIDA continues to be the strategic partner to businesses in seizing the opportunities arising from the technology revolution of this era. For more information, please visit www.mida.gov.my and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube channel. About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, and medical and consumer markets maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 21,000 employee’s worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). Find out more about us on [2] https://ams-osram.com ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. For further information: MIDA Ms. Noor Suziyanti Binti Saad Director, Electrical and Electronics Division, MIDA Tel: +603-2267 3575 E: suziyanti @ mida.gov.my Corporate Communications Media Relations Amy Flécher Hilary McGuinness Fernholz Vice President Head of PR Tel: +43 664 881 62121 Tel.: +49 151 27670184 amy.flecher @ ams-osram.com hilary.mcguinnessfernholz@ams-osram.com press @ ams.com ams-osram.com 