EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Brick Award 24: International Jury Shortlists 50 Projects

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Wienerberger AG: Brick Award 24: International Jury Shortlists 50 Projects 07.09.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Brick Award 24: International Jury Shortlists 50 Projects • Selection process for project shortlist started • Renowned international jury to select brick architecture from all over the world Vienna, 07 September 2023 – In 2024 the biennial Brick Award architecture competition will be held for the eleventh time. The many entries reflect the enormous interest in the award and the dedication shown by architects, international architecture critics, developers and journalists: All in all, 743 projects from 54 countries on six continents were submitted. The submission phase for the Brick Award 24 ran from 6 December 2022 to 14 March 2023, after which an experienced pre-selection jury picked the 50 most outstanding projects. These will be announced in October 2023. A renowned panel of international architects will then select the winners in each category. In addition, an overall winner will be chosen from among the winners of the individual categories. The Brick Award has been presented every two years since 2004 and in that time has established itself as a prestigious award in the construction industry. “Brick is a sustainable and valuable building material, whose innovative use we want to promote and reward. The judging criteria include the innovative quality of the design and architectural concept, the aesthetics, form and configuration of the projects as well as a strong focus on recycling, sustainability and energy efficiency. By promoting and recognizing the innovative use of brick, we are helping to stimulate environmentally friendly and resource-efficient construction,” says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG. One winner is nominated in each of the five award categories as well as an overall winner: • Feeling at home: single family dwellings, semi-detached houses and small housing projects characterized by high architectural quality that provide comfortable, healthy and sustainable living spaces with a focus on energy-efficient solutions • Living together: multi-family houses: innovative residential solutions that take into account the trends and challenges of urbanization such as scarcity of space, energy efficiency and climate resilience, social challenges and new living concepts • Sharing public spaces: comfortable, aesthetic, energy-efficient and functional public buildings for education, culture and healthcare, public spaces and infrastructure projects • Working together: comfortable, aesthetic, energy-efficient and functional commercial buildings, offices and industrial buildings • Building outside the box: innovative concepts with a focus on the circular economy and energy efficiency and new ways of using bricks, use of new construction technologies, custom-made bricks and new ornamentation Judging criteria include an innovative design and architectural concept, a skillful and innovative use of brick as well as the architectural quality of the project in terms of aesthetics, form and configuration. Special attention is also paid to the adequacy of the projects in terms of their intended purpose, building type and cultural context. Sustainability and energy efficiency also play an important role. The use of Wienerberger products is explicitly not a relevant factor. The preliminary selection jury this year comprises: • Anneke Bokern/Germany, architecture journalist, owner of the firm “Architour” in Amsterdam • Wojciech Czaja/Austria, journalist, author and presenter, has written for Der Standard and the db deutsche bauzeitung among others • Andres Kurg/Estonia, Professor of Architectural History and Theory at the Institute of Art History at the Estonian Academy of Arts in Tallinn The following five internationally renowned architects in the jury will select the winners: • Christelle Avenier/France, architect and a founding partner of Avenier Cornejo Architectes • Christine Conix/Belgium, architect and a founding partner of Conix RDBM Architects • Ingrid van der Heijden/Netherlands, architect and a founding partner of CIVIC architects • Wojciech Malecki/Poland, architect and founder of Maleccy biuro projektowe • Boonserm Premthada/Thailand, architect and founder of Bangkok Project Studio The Brick 24 Book is also published within the framework of the Brick Awards. This presents all nominated and award-winning projects. The winning projects in the five categories and the overall winner of the award will be announced at the official award ceremony in early summer 2024. More information on the Brick Award can be found here [1] www.brickaward.com Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of approx. €5.0 billion and EBITDA of €1 billion in 2022. 