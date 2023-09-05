EQS-DD: :be AG: Dietmar Eberle, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Dietmar │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Eberle │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────┐ │ :be AG │ └────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 894500IWEJTU00PNXV95 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A2SGH0 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────────┤ │ 4.10 EUR │ 10000.00 Units │ └──────────┴────────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 4.1000 EUR │ 10000.0000 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 01/09/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna MTF │ ├───────┼────────────┤ │ MIC: │ WBDM │ └───────┴────────────┘