EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing successfully completing the conversion and upgrade of its Indonesian site

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Lenzing AG: Lenzing successfully completing the conversion and upgrade of its Indonesian site 31.08.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing successfully completing the conversion and upgrade of its Indonesian site • Transformation to a state-of-the-art production site in Indonesia: Significant reduction of emissions expected • Investment turns location into a supplier of specialty viscose fibers for which certification according to the standard of the internationally recognized EU Ecolabel is being sought Purwakarta – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has made significant technical improvements to its Purwakarta site (PT. South Pacific Viscose). Lenzing has invested more than EUR 100 million since 2021 to convert existing production capacity to specialty viscose. With the imminent completion of the investment, Lenzing is in a better position to serve the strongly growing demand for specialty fibers. Lenzing is striving for certification according to the standard of the internationally recognized EU Ecolabel[1]^[1]. The product portfolio would thus include LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers for textiles and VEOCEL™ branded fibers for nonwoven applications. In the course of these substantial investments, Lenzing has set the goal of significantly reducing emissions at the site. Moreover, the site started to obtain renewable grid electricity and promotes a changeover to biomass in line with Lenzing's goals of reducing carbon emissions per ton of product by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon-neutral production by 2050. “Demand for specialty fibers with low environmental impacts continues to grow structurally. We see enormous growth potential in Asia in particular. Through our investments in Indonesia and also at other Lenzing sites worldwide, we are in a better position to serve this growing demand. At the same time, we continue working tirelessly to make the industries in which we operate even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from linear to circular,” says Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group. Boosting growth in specialty fibers Anthropogenic climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time, with both the global textile and the nonwoven industry being among the major contributors. LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose fibers (for textiles) and VEOCEL™ specialty viscose (for nonwovens) demonstrably cause significantly less greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution than generic viscose. Photo download: [2] https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=Phg9KWFjOhE2 PIN: Phg9KWFjOhE2 Your contacts: Dominic Köfner Daniel Winkelmeier Vice President Corporate Communications & Communications Manager Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Austria Phone +43 7672 701 2743 Phone +43 7672 701 2871 E-mail media @ lenzing.com E-mail [4]media @ lenzing.com Web [3] www.lenzing.com Web [5] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022 Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 8,301 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. [6]^[1] The EU Ecolabel is recognized in all member states of the European Union, as well as Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. The voluntary label, introduced by an EU regulation in 1992 (Regulation EEC 880/92), has gradually become a reference point for consumers who want to help reduce pollution by purchasing more environmentally-friendly products and services.

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office @ lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505