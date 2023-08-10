EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM reports half-year results for 2023

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM reports half-year results for 2023 10.08.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ • Results below previous year as expected • Growth in pharma packaging due to previous year’s acquisitions • Inflation-related restraint in consumer spending weighs on end markets • Strong decline in volumes at MM Board & Paper related to market demand and capex • No recovery in 3Q foreseeable • Profit and cash protection program initiated • Adaptation of investment program: Kwidzyn project start postponed to 2024 • Margin improvement – central aim of the initiated measures Group Key indicators - IFRS Consolidated, in millions of EUR 1^st HY/2023 1^st HY/2022 +/- Sales 2,181.4 2,218.5 -1.7 % EBITDA 214.3 375.8 -43.0 % Operating profit 104.0 285.0 -63.5 % Operating margin (in %) 4.8 % 12.8 % -808 bp Profit before tax 77.2 270.2 -71.4 % Profit for the period 63.3 205.8 -69.2 % Earnings per share (in EUR) 3.12 10.24 Peter Oswald, MM CEO, comments: “The development of the MM Group in the 1^st half-year reflects the continuing weak demand in the cartonboard and paper sector after the record year 2022. As already communicated in mid-June, the significant decline in results is mainly attributable to the weak volume development in the division MM Board & Paper. In contrast, the division MM Packaging was able to record an overall positive performance with the successful integration of last year's acquisitions in the resilient pharmaceutical packaging sector and factoring in one-off restructuring costs.” The historically unusual decline in volumes on the European cartonboard market was higher than expected, mainly as a result of the restraint in consumer spending due to inflation as well as reduction of high inventories at customers. In addition, MM recorded considerable capex-related downtime at the Frohnleiten and Neuss board mills in the 1^st half-year. Together with the annual maintenance downtime at the Kwidzyn pulp mill, this led to a significant decline in volumes and results in the MM Board & Paper division. Due to the weak overall economy and sluggish private consumption, there are currently no signs of an improvement in demand. As a result, substantial machine downtime will again be necessary at Board & Paper in the 3^rd quarter, aligning production with market demand. Taking this into account, a recovery of results is not yet predictable. In response, a profit and cash protection program has been initiated aiming at comprehensive cost savings, optimizing working capital and reducing new capital expenditures. “Securing long-term value creation, resilience, and growth in sustainable and innovative packaging for consumer goods is at the core of our business model. Through strengthening our competitiveness and quality leadership during our recent transformation as well as strategic investments in a competitive asset base and product portfolio, the MM Group is very well positioned to benefit from a promising long-term perspective.”, underlines Oswald. INCOME STATEMENT The Group's consolidated sales of EUR 2,181.4 million were slightly below the previous year's figure (1^st half of 2022: EUR 2,218.5 million). A primarily volume-related decline in the division MM Board & Paper was offset by an acquisition- and price-related increase in the division MM Packaging. Operating profit decreased by EUR 181.0 million from EUR 285.0 million to EUR 104.0 million. This decline primarily results from extensive market- and capex-related downtime at MM Board & Paper. The Group’s operating margin was therefore at 4.8 % (1^st half of 2022: 12.8 %). Financial income amounted to EUR 3.7 million (1^st half of 2022: EUR 2.3 million). The increase in financial expenses from EUR -15.6 million to EUR -24.7 million is mainly due to higher interest expenses for Schuldscheindarlehen and financing of accomplished acquisitions and organic growth projects. “Other financial result - net” changed from EUR -1.6 million to EUR -5.9 million, in particular owing to currency translation. At EUR 77.2 million, profit before tax was also lower than the previous year's figure (1^st half of 2022: EUR 270.2 million). Income tax expense amounted to EUR 13.9 million after EUR 64.4 million in the 1^st half of the previous year, resulting in an effective Group tax rate of 17.9 % (1^st half of 2022: 23.8 %). Profit for the period decreased from EUR 205.8 million to EUR 63.3 million. DEVELOPMENT IN THE 2^ND QUARTER Due to further market- and capex-related downtime in the division MM Board & Paper as well as weaker demand in some sales markets of MM Packaging, consolidated sales of EUR 1,059.3 million were below the 1^st quarter of 2023 (EUR 1,122.1 million) as well as the previous year's level (2Q 2022: EUR 1,158.1 million). The Group’s operating profit decreased to EUR 42.4 million after EUR 61.6 million in the 1^st quarter of 2023 and EUR 173.9 million in the 2^nd quarter of the previous year. In addition to the extended modernization shutdown at the Neuss board mill, this was mainly attributable to the annual maintenance downtime at the Kwidzyn pulp mill. The operating margin came in at 4.0 % (1Q 2023: 5.5 %; 2Q 2022: 15.0 %). Profit for the period amounted to EUR 28.4 million (1Q 2023: EUR 34.9 million; 2Q 2022: EUR 126.3 million). In the 2^nd quarter, capacity utilization in the MM Board & Paper division was lower than in the previous quarter and the previous year’s quarter. Downtime-related the operating margin amounted to -2.0 % (1Q 2023: 5.3 %; 2Q 2022: 18.1 %). MM Packaging achieved a solid operating margin of 8.6 % in the 2^nd quarter (2Q 2022: 8.4 %), after the previous quarter’s figure (1Q 2023: 5.2 %) having been influenced by restructuring measures at a packaging site in Germany. OUTLOOK Due to the weak overall economy and the continuing restraint in consumer spending, no recovery in demand is expected in our end markets in the coming months. While several input prices have fallen there has recently been a slight increase in recovered paper prices. As in the past few months, significant machine downtime will be necessary in the 3^rd quarter to align production with market demand. This particularly affects the MM Board & Paper division, where a modernization downtime was planned for the 3^rd quarter in the Slovenian board mill Kolicevo, however, with the timing yet to be determined due to recent floods. At MM Packaging we continue to see reduced order activity mainly in the food sector. MM responses to this development with a profit and cash protection program, which includes comprehensive cost savings, optimizing working capital and reducing new capital expenditures. The focus is to swiftly restore margins, reduce net debt and enhance our competitiveness. For the 3^rd quarter 2023, however, the profit situation is expected to remain tight. ----------------------------- Please find the detailed Press Release and the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report as well as the CEO video statement and the details for today’s CEO Conference Call on our website: https://www.mm.group. Forthcoming results: November 7, 2023 Results for the first three quarters of 2023 For further information, please contact: Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna Tel.: +43 1 501 36-91180, E-Mail: investor.relations @ mm.group, Website: https://www.mm.group ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 10.08.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180 Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391 E-mail: investor.relations @ mm.group Internet: www.mm.group ISIN: AT0000938204 WKN: 93820 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1699925 End of News EQS News Service 1699925 10.08.2023 CET/CEST