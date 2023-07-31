EQS-NVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 31.07.2023 / 13:47 CET/CEST Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the number of voting rights and the share capital Pursuant to section 135 (1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft hereby notifies that at the end of July 2023 the total number of voting rights amounts to 38,618,180 and the share capital of the company amounts to EUR 40,107,738.37. The changes result from the issuance of a total of 12,068,180 new shares in the company derived from a capital increase in July 2023. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 31.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Internet: www.lenzing.com End of News EQS News Service 1692217 31.07.2023 CET/CEST