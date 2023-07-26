Safe and sustainable traffic with Connected Vehicles

EQS-Media / 26.07.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST Safe and sustainable traffic with Connected Vehicles • Connected vehicle technology improves road safety and traffic flow • Widespread coverage is needed, says Kapsch TrafficCom CTO Alfredo Escribá Vienna, July 26, 2023 – Road traffic is becoming more dangerous for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists. Connecting road users, vehicles and infrastructure is part of the solution, according to Kapsch TrafficCom CTO Alfredo Escribá, but all stakeholders need to get on board to implement this technology. To make roadways safer and greener, and to improve traffic flow, many authorities around the world are beginning to test and implement Orchestrated Connected Corridor (OCC) solutions. Using Connected Vehicles technology combined with advanced data collection, processing platforms and excellent operational capabilities, OCCs provide real-time traffic management capabilities and insights that support a range of innovative safety and traffic mobility use cases. “Many of the use cases of Connected Vehicle are safety-oriented, as the fast response times and better insights provided by connected systems can have massive benefits in that area”, says Alfredo Escribá: “But Connected Vehicle technology also helps with improving traffic flow and reducing emissions, for example by telling drivers when traffic lights will change, so they can adapt their driving behavior accordingly.” The top OCC benefits OCC helps to reduce congestion, while improving mobility and safety for motorists and vulnerable road users. By deploying OCCs, authorities can start planning for ‘zero accident’ roadways with support for future automated vehicle-features and advanced warning of potential hazards on the road that may otherwise cause accidents. In particular, OCCs address major challenges such as driver distraction, inattentiveness or a lack of awareness of dangers on the road as well as the presence of vulnerable users. OCCs improve safety by identifying hazardous scenarios and communicating with all stakeholders in the transportation ecosystem in real time to reduce accident risks. What is needed to push the technology forward? To speed up deployment of the technology, making use of the data that the systems collect is the next step. To that end, all stakeholders need to cooperate and open up their systems to other technologies. “At Kapsch, we don’t believe in selling back to our customers their own data. We believe in enabling their data to be used by them or others and in creating value for our customers using their data. We can help analyze the data, build predictions and applications and create value but it always belongs to client, and they always have access to it to do with it as they see fit”, comments Alfredo Escribá. “Only through cooperation are we able to push the technology forward. All elements of the ecosystem need to be aligned for that, as that is the only way to achieve the widespread coverage that is needed to really deliver value to our end users, the drivers and people on the road.” To discover more about OCC features and benefits, and to find out how Kapsch TrafficCom can help you realize your vision of improved safety and traffic management on a particular section of your roadway, [1]visit our website or [2]contact us today. Press contact: Carolin Treichl Sandra Bijelic Executive Vice President Marketing & Head of Corporate Communications Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria Austria P +43 50 811 1710 P +43 664 628 1720 [3]carolin.treichl @ kapsch.net [4]sandra.bijelic @ kapsch.net End of Media Release ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Key word(s): Traffic 26.07.2023 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 50811 1122 Fax: +43 50811 99 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 WKN: A0MUZU Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1686789 End of News EQS Media 1686789 26.07.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a36574966934b9650f47c2ee7477c08&application_id=1686789&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ca20f61e1bb835ed5ac255ebdbd05863&application_id=1686789&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. carolin.treichl @ kapsch.net 4. sandra.bijelic @ kapsch.net