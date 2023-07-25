EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed. 25.07.2023 / 14:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed. Vienna, July 25, 2023 – As already published, a settlement agreement was reached on July 5, 2023 between autoTicket GmbH, a joint venture of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA, and the Federal Republic of Germany and the arbitration proceedings conducted due to the termination of the operations contract for the collection of the infrastructure charge ("passenger car toll") were thus ended. The settlement agreement has now been finalized, executed and is effective. The payment of the amount of EUR 243 million to autoTicket GmbH by the Federal Republic of Germany has already been effected. Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion. With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems. Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million. Press contacts: Investor contact: Sandra Bijelic Carolin Treichl Head of Corporate Marcus Handl, Valerie Riegler Executive Vice President Communications Investor Relations team Marketing & Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft Am Europlatz 2 Am Europlatz 2 Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna, Austria 1120 Vienna, Austria 1120 Vienna, Austria T +43 50 811 1720 T +43 50 811 1122 T +43 50 811 1710 [2]sandra.bijelic @ kapsch.net [3]ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net [1]carolin.treichl@kapsch.net Further information: [4] www.kapsch.net/ktc Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.07.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 50811 1122 Fax: +43 50811 99 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 WKN: A0MUZU Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1687899 End of News EQS News Service 1687899 25.07.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. carolin.treichl @ kapsch.net 2. sandra.bijelic @ kapsch.net 3. ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=25fd54bf6c0802ed7fac49ea41fcacb1&application_id=1687899&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news