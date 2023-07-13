Perfect for midsummer: AGRANA with new ice cream creations and organic focus at the IFT FIRST Expo 2023 in Chicago

EQS-Media / 13.07.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST Perfect for midsummer: AGRANA with new ice cream creations and organic focus at the IFT FIRST Expo 2023 in Chicago The international food and industrial group AGRANA showcases the latest additions to its range of fruit preparations and organic starches at the food trade fair IFT FIRST Expo in Chicago (16 – 19 July 2023, Stand S2249). AGRANA, the global market leader for fruit preparations and Europe’s leading producer of organic starches, is present in the USA with four fruit preparation sites and the organic starch company Marroquin Organic International Inc. The IFT FIRST Expo, organised by the Institute of Food Technology, is one of the most important international trade fairs for top players in the fields of science and business to network and present solutions to complex food technology challenges. This is where food researchers, nutritional manufacturers, product developers and suppliers of ingredients meet. “We are delighted to be able to demonstrate our expertise in the area of food technology and product development to the experts at the IFT FIRST Expo. In line with market developments in the USA, the focus at this year’s fair is on ice cream innovations and organic concepts, some of them vegan. Due not least to our diverse portfolio of fruit preparations and our leading role in the area of organic and GMO-free starches, the US market offers us a wide range of sales opportunities,” says AGRANA CEO Markus Mühleisen. The US market is interesting for the AGRANA Group for a number of reasons: On the one hand, in terms of yoghurts and plant-based dairy alternatives – a segment where AGRANA is already market leader – as well as ice cream and food services, meaning products for fast-food restaurants, system catering providers and hotels. On the other, the organic market also presents interesting growth opportunities which Maroquin Organic International Inc. is well positioned to take advantage of due to its organic ingredients for various application areas such as food and beverages. Marroquin Organic is one of the first companies to specialise in organic, GMO-free products and distributes the organic range of AGRANA Stärke GmbH to the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and pet food sectors in the USA. Revenues generated with organic foods reached in the USA a level of € 55 billion in 2022, an increase of 4.3 % compared to the previous year. The launch of the Strengthening Organic Enforcement (SOE) initiative is further promoting organic quality. The public-sector organic organisation USDA Organic is aiming to ensure end-to-end traceability along the entire supply chain of organically certified producers in order to boost the confidence levels of consumers in organic products. Every manufacturer, processor or exporter of organic products now needs to be certified. Ice cream on everyone´s mind Ice cream is a very dynamic market: According to Mintel, consumers in the USA spent around € 16 billion on ice cream in 2022, an increase of more 7 % compared to 2021. The fastest growth here was achieved by sorbets. The most popular taste variations are those inspired by ice cream parlours or creations containing real fruit. In line with these trends, AGRANA is showcasing sorbets and ice cream varieties which can be tasted live at its stand, including new ice cream creations such as cornbread flavour with raspberry jam, black cherry bourbon as well as pineapple coconut sorbet. At the IFT FIRST Expo, AGRANA will also be presenting the diverse application options for organic starches, cereal proteins and potato fibres in the course of a live cooking event: This will give visitors to the stand a chance to try out Chicago-style hotdog, plant-based organic wraps made from seitan, vegan and gluten-free chocolate muffins, fiber-enriched cookies and a creamy, 100-% vegan panna cotta based on corn starch and oat drink. AGRANA starches can also be found in ice creams in the form of top-quality organic dextrose for a creamier texture. About AGRANA AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees at 55 production facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.6 billion. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe in addition to being a key manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companies in Central and Eastern Europe. For queries, please contact: Markus Simak Public Relations +43 1 21137 12084 [1]markus.simak @ agrana.com Hannes Haider Investor Relations +43 1 21137 12905 [2]hannes.haider @ agrana.com This press release is available in German and English at [3] www.agrana.com. 