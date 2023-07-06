EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft successfully completes capital increase

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft successfully completes capital increase 06.07.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST Lenzing: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft successfully completes capital increase • A total of 12,068,180 new shares will be issued with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 400.2 million • 12,009,820 new shares (equivalent to a subscription rights exercise ratio of 99.52%) were subscribed for in the rights offering, while the remaining 58,360 new shares were placed in the international private placement • The placement price in the international private placement is equal to EUR 46.25 per new share Lenzing – Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (“Lenzing” or the “Company”) has successfully completed its capital increase against contribution in cash with subscription rights for existing shareholders announced on June 16, 2023 (the “Offering”). A total of 12,068,180 new no-par value bearer shares with an entitlement to dividends as of 1 January 2023 (the “New Shares”) were offered to existing shareholders at a subscription price of EUR 33.10 per New Share (the “Subscription Price”) by way of a rights offering (the “Rights Offering”). At the end of the subscription period, 12,009,820 New Shares were subscribed for in the Rights Offering through the exercise of subscription rights, including 6,305,315 New Shares subscribed for by B&C Group. The remaining 58,360 New Shares for which no subscription rights were exercised during the Rights Offering have been successfully placed with institutional investors in a private placement (the “International Private Placement”) at a placement price of EUR 46.25 per New Share, which is the same as the closing price on the Vienna Stock Exchange on July 5, 2023. “We have been able to hold very constructive and promising discussions with numerous investors during our roadshow in recent weeks. We have received a wealth of positive feedback from investors, as the market clearly recognizes the strong position we hold in addressing the megatrends of sustainability and the circular economy. Furthermore, it was clearly communicated to us by investors that this capital increase was interpreted as a measure with foresight to strengthen our equity position. Based on this backing, we are now ready to work even harder to successfully implement our strategy,” states Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of Lenzing. Nico Reiner, CFO of the Lenzing Group, adds: “We consider the result of the capital increase to be a success and the clear approval of the shareholders as a mandate for our future actions. Timing has played a crucial role in this move. Instead of speculating about the future, we have resolutely seized the opportunity to strengthen the Lenzing Group and prepare for the many tasks that lie ahead.” The final gross proceeds amount to approximately EUR 400.2 million and will be used to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position and provide additional flexibility with respect to the Company’s financing strategy, as well as support its strategic roadmap. Settlement and delivery and trading in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange of all new shares under the existing ISIN AT0000644505 is expected on July 10, 2023, conditional upon the registration of the capital increase with the companies register. The Company as well as Lenzing’s majority shareholder, B&C KB Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, have agreed to a lock-up period starting on the date of the placement agreement and expiring six months after the first day of trading of the New Shares, subject to certain exceptions. 