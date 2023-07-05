EQS-PVR: FACC AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FACC AG FACC AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 05.07.2023 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 5.7.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: FACC AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. City: Beijing Country: China 4. Name of shareholder(s): AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.7.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 55,45 % 0,00 % 55,45 % 45 790 000 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 55,46 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT00000FACC2 25 392 636 55,45 % SUBTOTAL A 25 392 636 55,45 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) Aviation Industry 1 Corporation of China, Ltd. China Aviation 2 Industry (Hong 1 Kong) Company Limited 3 AVIC Cabin Systems 2 Co., Limited 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other comments: AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited's shareholding in FACC AG has neither exceeded, reached or fallen below any notification threshold. The reason for the notification is a change in the shareholder structure as a consequence of an intra-group restructuring. AVIC Cabin Systems Co. Limited is controlled by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. and by China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. is the 100% shareholder of China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of the People's Republic of China holds 100% of the shares in Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (unchanged from the situation before). Vienna, 5.7.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: FACC AG Fischerstraße 9 4910 Ried im Innkreis Austria Internet: www.facc.com End of News EQS News Service 1634571 05.07.2023 CET/CEST