EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: Rainer Irle officially joins ams OSRAM as CFO

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Personnel ams-OSRAM AG: Rainer Irle officially joins ams OSRAM as CFO 03.07.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Rainer Irle officially joins ams OSRAM as CFO • Rainer Irle takes on the role as CFO of ams OSRAM • His priorities are to further strengthen the company´s execution ability, value creation and profitability • Brings long-time experience in finance, consulting and transformation to the position Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (3 July 2023) -- [1]ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, today announces that Rainer Irle has started in his role as the CFO of ams OSRAM. He was named to the role in March 2023. Before joining ams OSRAM, Rainer held the position of CFO at Siltronic AG, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. A long time veteran of the semiconductor industry, he held various finance executive management roles within Siltronic and Wacker Chemie AG and was instrumental for establishing Siltronic as a listed company in the German MDax. “I am elated to be joining ams OSRAM at this exciting time. I look forward to partnering with Aldo and the Management Team to further shape the Company’s future potential,” said Irle. “We have the core elements required to be successful, from our expertise in emitting, sensing and processing light, to an outstanding portfolio of products, technologies and solutions for the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors. Together with our a globally diverse and expert workforce, I look forward to create value for our customers, shareholders and employees and on further strengthening our financial position." ams OSRAM combines light sensing and emitting to make journeys safer, medical diagnoses more accurate, industrial applications more efficient and everyday moments of communication a richer experience. The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). 