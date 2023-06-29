EQS-News: Wolftank Group receives EUR 9.5 million order for hydrogen refueling systems

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Agreement Wolftank Group receives EUR 9.5 million order for hydrogen refueling systems 29.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Press release Innsbruck, 28 June 2023 Wolftank Group receives EUR 9.5 million order for hydrogen refueling systems • Italian public transport provider TPER places first order for hydrogen refueling of buses • Framework contract with a volume of EUR 30 million planned until 2026 • Installation of refueling systems at four locations in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialized in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, has received a first contract worth EUR 9.5 million from TPER for the installation of hydrogen refueling systems and confirmed it with a Supervisory Board resolution on 28 June. At the beginning of the year, TPER - the public transport provider in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna - had selected Wolftank Group as its operational-industrial partner (see [1]press release). In this first phase, integrated hydrogen refueling systems for buses are to be built at four locations in Emilia Romagna by the end of 2024, while the framework contract volume amounts to EUR 30 million by 2026. "The past months have shown enormous customer interest in our hydrogen solutions, which is currently reflected in a large offer pipeline. This first contract from TPER confirms our positioning as a high-performance partner and at the same time marks our largest order to date in the hydrogen area. With our decades of hydrogen expertise, we have created an excellent basis and expect further substantial orders from this pipeline to follow," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. About Wolftank Group Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: [2] www.wolftankgroup.com Contact: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG phone: +43 (512) 345726 email: [3]investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Disclaimer: This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.06.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Grabenweg 58 6020 Innsbruck Austria Phone: +43 512 345726 E-mail: investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6 WKN: A2PBHR Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1667715 Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA End of News EQS News Service 1667715 29.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=240755525e8f5ec9b21540e25dfba0fa&application_id=1667715&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=196d7e204b120a4332efb25c48dab20f&application_id=1667715&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com