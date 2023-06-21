EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE COMPANY RESOLVES UPON

SPYROPOULOS, ENLARGEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND AMENDMENTS TO THE EXISTING MANAGEMENT PARTICIPATION PROGRAMS OF THE SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSUMPTION OF THESE PROGRAMS BY AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR Vienna, this 21 June 2023 The supervisory board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG resolved in the supervisory board meeting held on 21 June 2023 to prolong the management board mandate of Panagiotis Spyropoulos, until 30 June 2027. The supervisory board also resolved to enlarge the management board of the company, currently consisting of Mr. Nikolaos Lykos, Executive Chairman of the Management Board and Panagiotis Spyropoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Management Board and Group CEO, by four additional members. Effective 1 July 2023, in addition to the existing two members of the management board, Emmanouil Kontos, Burak Bilge, Jon Neeraas and Markus Kirchmayr, are appointed as members of the management board. Emmanouil Kontos, born 2 December 1971, is currently managing director of several legal entities of the group in the CEE region and former managing director of INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. As Deputy Group CEO and Executive Vice President CEE region, he will be additionally responsible for M&A, marketing & communication and change management and will continue to drive the growth of the group's entire product portfolio in the CEE region. Emmanouil Kontos joined the group in 2018 and previously held leadership positions in markets including Europe, MEA and USA in general management, finance and business development for Colgate Palmolive, General Mills, Hellenic Bottling Company and Korres Natural Products. Burak Bilge, born 23 May 1975, is managing director of the group company Austria Card Turkey kart Operasyonlari AS, Turkey. As Executive Vice President Turkey / Middle East and Africa, he will assume responsibility for these markets and further drive the growth of the group's entire product portfolio in the MEA region. Burak Bilge joined the group in 2013 and previously served as director of international business at Garanti Bank Payment Systems and global manager of payment systems and innovation at Erste Group based in Vienna. Jon Neeraas, born 5 December 1966, has been heading the TAG Systems Brand within the AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG group. He will now assume the role of Executive Vice President, Western Europe, UK, Nordics and Americas and will drive the growth of the group's entire product portfolio in these regions. Jon Neeraas has been in the payment card and personalization business since 1991 and joined the group in 2019. Previously, Jon Neeraas was co-founder and CEO of TAG Systems Group. Markus Kirchmayr, born 21 November 1980, who already holds the position as Group CFO of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, will continue leading the finance, internal control and compliance divisions as a member of the management board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG. Markus Kirchmayr has been working for the Group in various management positions since 2015 and was previously manager at KPMG and head of group consolidation at the listed company Conwert Immobilien Invest SE. Markus Kirchmayr is a qualified auditor, tax advisor and certified IFRS accountant. From 1 July 2023, the management board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG will thus consist of the following members: • Nikolaos Lykos, Executive Chairman of the Management Board • Panagiotis Spyropoulos, Vice Chairman & Group CEO • Emmanouil Kontos, Deputy CEO and Executive Vice President CEE • Burak Bilge, Executive Vice President Turkey / Middle East and Africa • Jon Neeraas, Executive Vice President Western Europe, UK, Nordics and Americas • Markus Kirchmayr, Group CFO The detailed CVs of all members of the management board will shortly be available on the website of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG. Further, the supervisory board resolved that the management participation programs previously existing at the level of subsidiaries of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, namely INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. and AUSTRIA CARD-Plastikkarten und Ausweissysteme Gesellschaft m.b.H. - of which that of INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. has already been transferred to AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG in the course of the merger of INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. and AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG with effect as of 17 March 2023 - will now be adapted and taken over, by AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, as resolved in the supervisory board meeting held on 21 September 2022 and as outlined in the prospectus on pages 119 et seq. In the course of the adaption, among other minor adjustments, the number of share options due upon target achievement will be reduced by 20% compared to the initial programs. Furthermore, according to the now cumulated and amended share option program, only the company - and no longer the respective beneficiaries - will have the right to make a cash settlement instead of issuing shares. The supervisory board has commissioned a corresponding adaption of the remuneration policy of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG. The management board members Panagiotis Spyropoulos, Emmanouil Kontos, Jon Neeraas and Markus Kirchmayr are, as before, also beneficiaries of the adapted management participation program. ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, headquartered in Vienna, with an international presence, is one of the leading providers of Secure Digital Technology Solutions in Europe. AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is the one of the leading B2B providers of smart cards, personalization and payment solutions, as well as secure data management and digitalization solutions, in Austria, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe and South Eastern Europe, while also having significant market share in many other European countries and Türkiye. The group is expanding fast in geographical areas outside Europe, such as the USA where it has established a new personalization center, and the Middle East & Africa where sales units have been developed that have already drawn significant new business. In addition, the company has become a payment products and solutions partner of choice for challenger banks/neo banks, a growing market segment world-wide. The company has a very strong pan-European operational footprint, reaching from the United Kingdom to Greece and Türkiye, with seven production facilities and seven personalization centers in Europe, as well as an additional personalization center in USA, employing currently around 2,500 people. It also has sales offices in Norway, Czech Republic, Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Jordan, the UAE and a network of partners and selling agencies around the world. This footprint enables the provision of a high service level to our customers, confirmed by the very long-lasting business relationships. The group’s international customer base benefits from a complementary product and services and solutions offering ranging from bill printing, direct mailing and document processing to payment, transit and ID cards increasingly bundled with online, mobile and digitalization transformation solutions. 