EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann as a new member of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Marinomed Biotech AG: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann as a new member of the Supervisory Board 21.06.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Marinomed Biotech AG: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann as a new member of the Supervisory Board • Industry expert Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann complements high-profile Supervisory Board • Dr. Simon Nebel and Mag. Brigitte Ederer reappointed • Current female representation on Supervisory Board reaches at 60% Korneuburg, Austria, 21 June 2023 – At today’s 6^th Annual General Meeting of Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann was newly elected to the Company’s Supervisory Board. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Simon Nebel, as well as Mag. Brigitte Ederer, whose mandates ended rotationally, were reappointed for four years. Ute Lassnig and Dr. Gernot Hofer did not stand for re-election, thus the Supervisory Board of Marinomed Biotech AG now consists of Dr. Simon Nebel, Brigitte Ederer, Dr. Elisabeth Lackner, Ulrich Kinzel and Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann. As a result, the female representation on Marinomed’s Supervisory Board now stands at 60%. Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann, who holds a doctorate in biochemistry, spent more than 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, working for Johnson & Johnson and Janssen in several commercial and medical affairs leadership positions with an increasing global responsibility. Her tasks extended to the areas of oncology, hematology and virology. In addition to her professional activities, she has been involved in medical education in the pharmaceutical industry for many years. Currently, she is the President of the Global Alliance of Medical Education (GAME) and member of the Board of Directors of the Journal of European Continuing Medical Education (JECME). Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann has been working as an independent consultant in healthcare with a focus on strategic stakeholder management for the pharmaceutical industry as well as for international medical companies since the beginning of 2023. Dr. Simon Nebel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: „We are very pleased to welcome Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann, a renowned and globally well-connected pharmaceutical expert to Marinomed's Supervisory Board. I am very much looking forward to our cooperation. At the same time, I would like to express my appreciation to Ute Lassnig and Gernot Hofer for their valuable commitment over the past years.“ At the 6^th Annual General Meeting, the Management Board was also authorized to increase the Company’s share capital by up to EUR 759,583 by June 20, 2028, with the option of partial or total exclusion of subscription rights ("Authorized Capital 2023”). All further resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved with a large majority. Further information on the Annual General Meeting including the voting results, the Management Board presentation and the CVs of the Supervisory Board members can be found in the investors section of the corporate website at: [1] https://www.marinomed.com/en/investors-esg/annual-general-meeting. About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com. For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG International Media Contact PR: Lucia Ziegler Metrum Communications: Roland Mayrl T: +43 2262 90300 158 T: +43 664 6126228 E-Mail: [2]pr @ marinomed.com E-Mail: [4]marinomed @ metrum.at IR: Stephanie Kniep T: +43 2262 90300 226 E-Mail: [3]ir @ marinomed.com Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed, Marinosolv® and Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. Language: English Company: Marinomed Biotech AG Hovengasse 25 2100 Korneuburg Austria Phone: +43 2262 90300 E-mail: office @ marinomed.com Internet: www.marinomed.com ISIN: ATMARINOMED6 WKN: A2N9MM Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)