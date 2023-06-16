EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ: Pavel Měchura appointed to the Executive Board

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate IMMOFINANZ: Pavel Měchura appointed to the Executive Board 16.06.2023 / 12:54 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ IMMOFINANZ: Pavel Měchura appointed to the Executive Board The Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG appointed Pavel Měchura to the Executive Board, effective immediately. The IMMOFINANZ Executive Board will now include two members: Radka Doehring and Pavel Měchura. Also effective today, Radka Doehring will become a member of the Executive Board of S IMMO AG. “With the appointment of Pavel Měchura, we are gaining an excellent manager with many years of wide-ranging experience in finance, real estate, transformation processes and strategic planning. The IMMOFINANZ Executive Board team is optimally positioned to continue its value-creating portfolio strategy and to address synergy issues and efficiency improvements together with S IMMO and the CPI Property Group in the interest of all stakeholders“, commented Miroslava Greštiaková, Chairwoman of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board. Pavel Měchura can look back on many years of management experience: Since 2010, he has held leading positions with the CPI Property Group (CPIPG), which holds roughly 76.9% of IMMOFINANZ. He has served as Group Finance Director of CPIPG with responsibility for the Group’s accounting and reporting, consolidation, property valuation and strategic planning since 2014 and will also remain in this function. Before joining CPIPG, Pavel Měchura worked with KPMG for six years. On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. The IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 550 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 7.9 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: [1] https://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 [2]communications @ immofinanz.com [3]investor @ immofinanz.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16.06.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 E-mail: investor @ immofinanz.com Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1659357 End of News EQS News Service 1659357 16.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80e0770945341ce94336a25dcef56fde&application_id=1659357&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. communications @ immofinanz.com 3. investor @ immofinanz.com