EQS-AFR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Release of Financial Reports AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release of a Financial report 14.06.2023 / 15:09 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://ats.net/download/jahresfinanzbericht-2022-23-esef/?wpdmdl=29964&refresh=6489bb49a72631686747977 Language: English Address: [2] https://ats.net/en/download/annual-financial-report-2022-23-esef/?wpdmdl=29965&refresh=6489bb45596791686747973 Remarks: A textual addition was made to Note 28 in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in the Annual Financial Report (in the pdf, in the xhtml and in the machine-readable report). The disclosure is now identical to the audited version and the Individual Financial Statements. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.06.2023 CET/CEST ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net   End of News EQS News Service 1657267  14.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://ats.net/download/jahresfinanzbericht-2022-23-esef/?wpdmdl=29964&refresh=6489bb49a72631686747977 2. https://ats.net/en/download/annual-financial-report-2022-23-esef/?wpdmdl=29965&refresh=6489bb45596791686747973

  AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

