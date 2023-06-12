EQS-PVR: Telekom Austria AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Telekom Austria AG Telekom Austria AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 12.06.2023 / 11:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Belfast, 9.6.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Citigroup Inc. City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.6.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 2,88 % 11,18 % 14,06 % 664 500 000 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 3,90 % 11,71 % 15,62 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000720008 19 118 145 2,88 % SUBTOTAL A 19 118 145 2,88 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of instrument Period rights that may be voting acquired if the rights instrument is exercised Call-Option 08/04/2023 N/A 48 320 003 7,27 % Swap 08/08/2023 N/A 25 943 823 3,90 % Exchangeable Bond 21/07/2023 N/A 14 627 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.1 74 278 453 11,18 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Citigroup Inc. Citigroup 2 Global Markets 1 2,88 % 3,90 % 6,78 % Limited Citigroup 3 Global Markets 2 0,00 % 7,27 % 7,27 % Funding Luxembourg 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Please note, the call option held on Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg was the result of an inter-company booking with Citigroup Global Markets Limited. Belfast am 9.6.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 12.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Telekom Austria AG Lassallestrasse 9 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: www.a1.group End of News EQS News Service 1654715 12.06.2023 CET/CEST