EQS-Adhoc: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Supervisory Board designates Executive Board team as of 1.1.2024

ADHOC SBO: Supervisory Board designates Executive Board team as of 1.1.2024 The Supervisory Board of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, has passed a resolution on the company's designated Executive Board team as of 1 January 2024. At the beginning of the year, CEO Gerald Grohmann had announced after 22 years in the position that he would not renew his contract that runs until the end of the year. Until then, he will remain in the position in a fully operational capacity. The timely decision of the Supervisory Board ensures a very structured handover process. As of January 2024, Klaus Mader, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of SBO, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CFO in combination. Campbell MacPherson, currently head of SBO's Advanced Manufacturing & Services (AMS) division, will be promoted to the Executive Board and become Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. With this decision, the Supervisory Board combines the best expertise and market knowledge with a high degree of continuity in the company's management. About Klaus Mader Klaus Mader, 53, who holds a degree in business administration, joined SBO's Executive Board as CFO in autumn 2015. From 2000 to 2015 he held management positions within the Tyrolit Group, including ten years as Executive Vice President Finance & Administration. Prior to that, the financial expert held various positions in finance, controlling and tax among others at Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie AG. About Campbell MacPherson Campbell MacPherson, 48, has worked for the SBO Group for a total of 15 years. Prior to his current position as Executive Vice President of the AMS Division of SBO, the British national was Managing Director of the subsidiaries in Great Britain and Vietnam, among others. Further professional stations included the CEO function at Premier Hytemp as well as management positions at Havelock Europe and Forth Tool & Valve. He studied engineering at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. Further inquiry note: Andreas Böcskör, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Phone: +43 2630 315 252 E-Mail: a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Metrum Communications Phone: +43 1 504 69 87 351 E-Mail: i.fueredi @ metrum.at