EQS-Adhoc: EPH Group AG: EPH Group AG Launches Tourism Corporate Bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt EPH Group AG: EPH Group AG Launches Tourism Corporate Bond 07-Jun-2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ EPH Group AG Launches Tourism Corporate Bond Vienna, June 07, 2023 - EPH Group AG, a Vienna-based tourism enterprise, launches a 10% corporate bond for a total volume of up to €50 million. Investors can expect monthly interest payouts, for the first time on July 31, 2023. The bond's term to maturity is seven years. With a denomination of €1,000, the bond is aimed at both institutional and private investors (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB). The net proceeds generated by the issuance of the bonds will be used to develop a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotels and resorts in the premium and luxury segments in Austria, Germany, and other top European destinations. The interest-free subscription period for the bonds is expected to run from June 12 until July 13, 2023, but may be terminated earlier. The bond is offered for subscription by banks and online brokers via the "FirstPlace" subscription tool of Wiener Börse AG (Vienna Stock Exchange) and the "DirectPlace" subscription tool of Deutsche Börse AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange). After the subscription period, the bond will be traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange's Vienna MTF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Open Market (Quotation Board). The bond's IPO has been scheduled for July 17, 2023. The prospectus has been approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and notified to the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Detailed information about the bond, the prospectus and all requisite documents is now available on www.eph-group.com. End of ad hoc notification Media / Investor Relations Contact: max. Equity Marketing GmbH Maximilian Fischer Marienplatz 2 80331 Munich Telephone: +49 89 139 2889 0 Email: m.fischer @ max-em.de End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EPH Group AG Gumpendorfer Straße 26 1060 Vienna Germany E-mail: info @ eph-group.com Internet: www.eph-group.com ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 WKN: A3LJCB Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1649801 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1649801 07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST