EQS-AGM: Wolftank Group: Results of the Annual General Meeting

Press release Innsbruck, 2 June 2023 Wolftank Group: Results of the Annual General Meeting This year's Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), which specializes in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, followed the proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the net profit of EUR 1.3 million reported in the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2022. The Annual General Meeting unanimously granted discharge to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year. The long-standing member of the Supervisory Board, Christian Amorin, resigned his mandate with effect from the beginning of the Annual General Meeting 2023. Raphaela Lindlbauer was elected to the Supervisory Board until the Annual General Meeting in 2025 - i.e. for the duration of the remaining current Supervisory Board mandates. Crowe SOT GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are detailed in the minutes, which will be available on Wolftank Group website as of the date of filing with the Commercial Register Court: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/ About Wolftank Group Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com Contact: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG phone: +43 (512) 345726 Email: investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Disclaimer: This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.