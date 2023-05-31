EQS-DD: Austrian Anadi Bank AG: Marketa Kubitschek, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31.05.2023 / 14:47 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼────────────┤ │ First name: │ Marketa │ ├───────────────┼────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Kubitschek │ └───────────────┴────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬─────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Christian │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Kubitschek │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Amendment ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ This is a correction to the report from this morning at 09:41 │ │ regarding a Director's Dealings report. │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────┐ │ Austrian Anadi Bank AG │ └────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900DADVVDC7X65L89 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A1ZT93 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 100.7 % │ 127000 EUR │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.7 % │ 127000 EUR │ └─────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 26/05/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 31.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Austrian Anadi Bank AG Domgasse 5 9020 Klagenfurt Austria Internet: anadibank.com End of News EQS News Service 83511 31.05.2023 CET/CEST