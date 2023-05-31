EQS-Adhoc: Ad Hoc : AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: COMPANY PLANS TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING A CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND ISSUE OF FREE SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1

EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Ad Hoc : AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: COMPANY PLANS TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING A CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND ISSUE OF FREE SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1 31-May-2023 / 14:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: COMPANY PLANS TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING A CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND ISSUE OF FREE SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1 (ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH EXISTING SHARE) Vienna, this 31st May 2023 Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company propose that the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 30 June 2023 resolve to increase the share capital of the Company by EUR 18,176,934 from EUR 18,176,934 to EUR 36,353,868 in the future by converting a partial amount of EUR 18,176,934 of the fixed capital reserves reported in the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2022 into share capital with the simultaneous issue of 18,176,934 new shares. For each share, one new share will therefore be booked to the respective deposit account. It is further proposed that the shares of the Company, previously par value shares, be converted into no-par value shares. After the capital increase from company funds and the issue of new (free) shares becomes effective, each share of the company will represent EUR 1 of the share capital as before. Since the capital increase from company funds and the issue of new (free) shares at a ratio of 1:1 will result in a doubling of the number of shares, but no effective capital injection will take place, a corresponding reduction in the stock exchange price of the share is to be expected in the same ratio. The capital increase from company funds by issuing new shares serves to increase liquidity and facilitate the tradability of the Company's share on the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Athens Stock Exchange. The capital increase from company funds and the issue of new (free) shares are subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting and become effective only upon registration with the Austrian companies register. Disclaimer: This announcement is for information purposes only and does not offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the company, nor does it constitute a financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to securities of the company. Furthermore, this communication does not constitute an advertisement in Austria within the meaning of article 2(1)(d) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) or any other legal provisions or an advertisement outside Austria and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement is not for publication, disclosure or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such publication, disclosure or distribution would be unlawful or would be subject to approval by any such jurisdiction. This communication may not be distributed or forwarded to "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357 E-Mail: d.tzelepis @ austriacard.com Website: www.austriacard.com ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market), Athens Exchange (main market) End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 31-May-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria E-mail: ac.contact @ austriacard.com Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ ISIN: AT0000A325L0 WKN: A3D5BK Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1645881 Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of Announcement EQS News Service 1645881 31-May-2023 CET/CEST