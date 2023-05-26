EQS-AGM: Publication of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe on the redemption of treasury shares

EQS-News: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting Publication of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe on the redemption of treasury shares 26.05.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Translation from German original - in case of doubt the German version prevails Publication of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe on the redemption of treasury shares pursuant to Section 65 (1) No. 8 and (1a) and (1b) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act [Aktiengesetz/AktG] and on the sale of treasury shares in a way other than via the stock exchange or a public offering (Section 65 (1b) AktG) Publication pursuant to Section 119 (9) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 [Börsegesetz/BörseG 2018] in conjunction with Sections 2 and 3 of the Publication Regulation 2018 [Veröffentlichungsverordnung/ VeröffentlichungsV 2018] The Annual General Meeting of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe, Schottenring 30, 1010 Vienna, FN [Company Register No.] 75687 f, of 26 May 2023 has passed the following resolution, which is hereby published pursuant to Section 65 (1a) AktG in conjunction with Section 119 (9) BörseG 2018 and pursuant to Sections 2 and 3 VeröffentlichungsV 2018: The authorisation of the Managing Board pursuant to Section 65 (1) no. 8 and (1a) and (1b) AktG as resolved by the 30th Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2021 to acquire treasury shares and resell these treasury shares shall be revoked and replaced by the following new authorisation: The Managing Board is authorised pursuant to Section 65 (1) no. 8 and (1a) and (1b) AktG to acquire treasury ordinary bearer shares to the maximum extent permitted by law during a term of thirty (30) months from the day of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting. The equivalent to be paid upon redemption must not be lower than a maximum of 50% below and not higher than a maximum of 10% above the unweighted average closing price on the Vienna Stock Exchange of the ten trading days preceding redemption. At the Managing Board’s option the shares may be acquired via the stock exchange or a public offering or in any other expedient manner that is permitted by law. In the event of a redemption via a public offer the cut-off date for the end of the calculation period is the day on which the intention to make a public offer is announced (Section 5 (2) and (3) Takeover Act [Übernahmegesetz/ÜbG]). The Managing Board is further entitled for a period of five (5) years from date of the resolution, with exclusion of the shareholders’ subscription rights a. to use the acquired treasury shares for the purpose of servicing convertible bonds issued on the basis of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 21 May 2021; and b. to sell them in a manner permitted by law other than via the stock exchange or by means of a public offer. Vienna, May 2023 The Managing Board ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 26.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000 Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000 E-mail: info @ vig.com Internet: www.vig.com ISIN: AT0000908504 WKN: A0ET17 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1643473 26.05.2023 CET/CEST