EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Resolutions of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Lenzing AG: Resolutions of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG 19.04.2023 / 16:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Resolutions of the 79^th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG • Nicole van der Elst Desai and Gerhard Schwartz newly elected to the Supervisory Board • Cord Prinzhorn re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board Lenzing – On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the 79^th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG discharged the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board from liability with regard to the business year 2022 and determined the compensation paid to members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2023 in advance. In addition to financial performance criteria, the remuneration policy of Lenzing AG for the performance-related compensation of the Managing Board is linked to non-financial sustainability criteria (ESG) to further promote the company’s sustainable business strategy. KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed to serve as the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2023. Elections to the Supervisory Board Patrick Prügger retired from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the General Meeting due to the expiry of his term of office. After 12 years on Lenzing’s Supervisory Board, Patrick Prügger decided not to stand for another term of office. Patrick Prügger had been a Member of the Supervisory Board since 2011 and served on various committees of Lenzing AG. Lenzing AG would like to thank him for his trustworthy and constructive cooperation. The General Meeting elected two new members to the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG. Nicole van der Elst Desai, founder and owner of VDE Consultancy, was elected to serve until the end of the General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2026, and Gerhard Schwartz, managing partner at EY until 2022, was elected until the end of the General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2027. In addition, the mandates of the following members were extended: Helmut Bernkopf (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2025), Christian Bruch (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2026) and Franz Gasselsberger (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2027). The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG now consists of ten members elected by the General Meeting: Helmut Bernkopf, Christian Bruch, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Franz Gasselsberger, Melody Harris-Jensbach, Cord Prinzhorn, Gerhard Schwartz, Astrid Skala-Kuhmann and Nicole van der Elst Desai. Herbert Brauneis, Daniela Födinger, Helmut Kirchmair, Georg Liftinger and Johann Schernberger were appointed to the Supervisory Board by the Works Council. In the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the General Meeting, Cord Prinzhorn was re-elected as Chairman and Stefan Fida was re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Your contact for Public Relations: Investor Relations: Dominic Köfner Sébastien Knus Vice President Corporate Communications & Vice President Capital Markets Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Austria Phone +43 7672 701 2743 Phone +43 7672 701 3599 E-mail [1]media @ lenzing.com E-mail [3]s.knus @ lenzing.com Web [2] www.lenzing.com Web [4] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022 Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 8,301 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.