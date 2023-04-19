EQS-News: ANDRITZ enters partnership with HydrogenPro for green hydrogen

GRAZ, APRIL 19, 2023. International technology group ANDRITZ and HydrogenPro, a leader in green hydrogen technology and systems, have entered into a partnership to collaborate on scaling up manufacturing and assembly of electrolyzers for the European market. The collaboration will bring together HydrogenPro's expertise in high-pressure alkaline electrolyzer (AEL) technology with ANDRITZ's competence in manufacturing and assembly. This non-exclusive partnership will allow ANDRITZ to include HydrogenPro's technology in its EPC offering of green hydrogen solutions. HydrogenPro, as a fast-growing global green hydrogen technology company, will be able to speed up its technology offering to the European market. Sami Pelkonen, Executive Vice President Green Hydrogen at ANDRITZ GROUP, states: "ANDRITZ aims to become a leading global provider of complete green hydrogen plants and solutions based on different electrolysis technologies. We look forward to working with HydrogenPro to contribute to the increase in electrolysis capacities needed to support the emerging green hydrogen economy in Europe. Our expertise in plant engineering and turnkey projects will help us to successfully execute complete projects for our customers." Tarjei Johansen, CEO of HydrogenPro, adds: "This strategic partnership unlocks a significant potential as it combines our pioneering electrolyzer design and expertise in underlying technologies with ANDRITZ's operational excellence and experience as an EPC supplier. It is also an important step for HydrogenPro towards reaching our target of providing more than 5 GW of electrolysis capacity in five years. We look forward to building on this partnership." – End – PRESS RELEASE AND PHOTO AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD Press release and photo are available for download at andritz.com/news. The photo may be published free of charge if the source is stated: "Photo: ANDRITZ". FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Susan Trast Vice President Group Communications and Marketing susan.trast @ andritz.com andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. HYDROGENPRO HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyzers and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.