EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Brick Award: honoring innovative brick architecture from all over the world

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Wienerberger AG: Brick Award: honoring innovative brick architecture from all over the world (news with additional features) 18.04.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Brick Award: honoring innovative brick architecture from all over the world • 743 submissions for the 11^th edition of the Brick Award • Submissions from 54 countries from six continents demonstrate internationality of the architectural prize • The Brick Award is an international established award for outstanding, modern, innovative and sustainable brick architecture Vienna, April 18, 2023 – Wienerberger AG is proud to once again announce numerous submissions from all over the world this year: 743 submissions from 54 countries and six continents clearly demonstrate the popularity of the Brick Award as well as its international relevance. Since 2004, the award has been honoring the most outstanding projects of brick architecture from all over the world every two years. “The Brick Award shines a spotlight on modern and sustainable brick architecture and gives architects from all over the world the opportunity to submit their work and showcase their outstanding creative skills. Among the numerous entries, the jury does not consider whether the project was built with Wienerberger products, but rather the innovative design, architectural concept, aesthetics, sustainability, climate resilience, energy efficiency and affordable living are the evaluation criteria. As Wienerberger, we are very proud to host this independent biennial award and are delighted by its popularity and high participation," says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG. In total, there are five categories assigned to the Brick Award, varying slightly depending on the year and the development of trends and current topics. An independent, international jury selects the winners within the categories including one Grand Prize winner. The "Feeling at home" category accounted for the highest number of submissions at 28%, closely followed by the second most submitted category “Living together” with 27% and “Sharing public spaces” (25%). Further categories are “Working together” and “Building outside the box”. From all submissions a jury of internationally renowned architects, architecture critics, developers and journalists pre-selects the 50 most outstanding projects, which will be published in the Brick 24 book in October 2023. Evaluation criteria include an innovative design, architectural concept, sustainability aspects as well as clever and innovative use of bricks. The winning projects of the categories and the overall winner of the Award will be revealed in a grand ceremony in Vienna in spring 2024. More information on the Brick Award can be found on [1] www.brickaward.com Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of approx. €5.0 billion and EBITDA of €1 billion in 2022. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Additional features: File: [2]© Rafael Gamo; Architect: TALLER | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo, Mexico ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 60 192-0 Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159 E-mail: office @ wienerberger.com Internet: www.wienerberger.com ISIN: AT0000831706 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1609293 End of News EQS News Service 1609293 18.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5b2711dd926f038b40915f5c9e5efc82&application_id=1609293&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1b2b7aec6b0505b164ca45e2b1c94d0b&application_id=1609293&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news